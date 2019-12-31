Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS-VI, price starts at Rs 55,925

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:30 IST
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS-VI, price starts at Rs 55,925
Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its entry level 100 cc bike, HF Deluxe with price starting at Rs 55,925. The HF Deluxe BS-VI will be available at Rs 55,925 for self-start alloy-wheel variant and Rs 57,250 for self-start alloy i3S variant (prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020, the company said in a statement.

The launch of HF Deluxe BS-VI follows the recent launch of the company's first-ever BS-VI product, Splendor iSmart. "With these products coming in quick succession, Hero MotoCorp is rapidly ramping-up its portfolio of BS-VI products and plans to transform its entire range to BS-VI norms very soon," it said.

Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp Executive Director - Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer Vikram Kasbekar said: "At Hero MotoCorp, we have been working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the BS-VI norms, not just for us but also for all our stakeholders, the industry and most importantly the customers." He further said, "We are into the final leg of this transition phase and key products in our portfolio like the HF Deluxe are being transitioned now to ensure smooth ramp-up."

Stating that the company's BS-IV inventories are low and will not be replenished going forward, Kasbekar added, "We will be introducing a slew of BS-VI products in the coming weeks." Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said HF Deluxe has already entered the two-million sales club and commands well over two-third market share in the category.

"With the new HF Deluxe BS-VI, powered by programmed FI (fuel injection) technology, we have further enhanced the performance and efficiency of the motorcycle." The company said the new HF Deluxe BS-VI has been designed and developed completely in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

