Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares falter as year-end rally fades

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 14:05 IST
European shares falter as year-end rally fades
Image Credit: Flickr

European shares looked set to end the decade with a whimper on Tuesday as investors locked in gains after a record rally that was fuelled by optimism around trade and easing fears of a global recession. In a shortened session ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, the pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 0.3%.

French, British and Spanish stocks lost between 0.4% and 0.8%, while Frankfurt and Milan bourses were shut for the year-end holidays. "While market volumes are predictably light, investors continue to strike a year-end cautionary tone as December optimism is gradually giving way to 2020's uncertainty," Stephen Innes, a market strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a note.

Global equities notched multiple record highs in December as investors cheered a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade negotiations and signs of a smoother Brexit. The upbeat mood, coupled with robust economic data and a relatively loose monetary policy by the world's most influential central banks, have set the benchmark European index on course for its biggest annual gain since the global financial crisis.

But with the finer details about the Phase 1 trade deal not yet known, analysts say scepticism is building around how long the truce will last. "Once the (Phase 1) deal is signed, investors will then press to consider ... how much more progress can be realistically expected ahead of the US elections next year," Innes said.

For European investors, Brexit clouds are gathering again. Although Britain's exit from the European Union is now almost certain on Jan. 31, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hard line on the country's future trade relationship with the bloc has again fanned fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Traders will also be looking at Germany for concrete signs of economic growth, after Europe's powerhouse teetered on the brink of recession this year. Despite equities in the country being highly sensitive to trade progress, German shares rose only 0.1% in December, widely underperforming their regional peers.

For the year, the STOXX 600 rose about 23%, but lagged both the wider MSCI world index and the benchmark S&P 500. In thin corporate news on the final trading day of the year, French aeronautics group Latecoere gained 1.7% after agreeing to buy Bombardier's electrical wiring interconnection system business for around $50 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 14-Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says won't be 'held hostage' by Japan's justice system

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn confirmed he fled to Lebanon, saying he wouldnt be held hostage by a rigged system, raising questions about how one of the worlds most-recognized executives slipped out of Japan months before his trial.Ghosns...

UPDATE 2-Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20 of Vivendis Universal Music Group UMG in a deal that values the worlds largest music label at 30 billion euros 34 billion and increases the Chinese companys clout on the global market. Fren...

Iran: 9 killed, 10 injured in road accident

At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Iran on Tuesday.The incident took place after a bus overturned on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway, Sputnik reported citing the Iranian emergency services.Unfortunately, nine people have died ...

Army better prepared to face challenge that may come up at borders with Pak, China: Gen Rawat

Hours before demitting office as the Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the force is better prepared to face any challenge that may come up at Indias borders with Pakistan and China. Gen Rawat had assumed charge as the 27th Chief o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019