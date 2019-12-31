Left Menu
Development News Edition

VA Tech WABAG bags project worth Rs 1,187 cr from Bihar govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:37 IST
VA Tech WABAG bags project worth Rs 1,187 cr from Bihar govt

VA Tech WABAG bags project worth Rs 1,187 cr from Bihar govt Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI): Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Tuesday said it has inked a new project worth Rs 1,187 crore with the government of Bihar to set up a sustainable wastewater infrastructure programme. VA Tech WABAG has signed the agreement under the National Mission for Clean Ganga to design, build and operate sewage treatment plant of 150 MLD in Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna.

The projects upon completion would ensure a cleaner and healthier ecosystem for over 50 per cent of the population in Patna, the city-based company said in a statement. VA Tech WABAG would be responsible for sewerage infrastucture in four out of the six zones of Patna (Pahari, Karmalichak, Digha and Kankarbagh).

The agreement was signed between National Mission for Clean Ganga, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO) and VA Tech WABAG Ltd special arm DK Sewage Project Pvt Ltd. The scope of the project includes development of sewage treatment plants of 150MLD capacity along with sewerage network of over 450kms in Digha and Kankarbagh zones.

"It comprises design, build and operate for a value of Rs 940 crore and Hybrid Annuity worth around Rs 247 crore totalling Rs 1,187 crore", the release said. Commenting on bagging the new order, company Global Head-Business Development, Rajneesh Chopra said, "This is a progressive step in realising the vision of ensuring 100 per cent sewage collection and treatment in Patna".

"WABAG is proud to be associated with Government of Bihar and NMCG to build sustainable wastewater infrastructure for safe discharge of treated sewage into river Ganga...," he said. VA Tech WABAG said it was already executing projects for BUIDCO in Pahari and Karmaclichak in Patna..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NBFCs hope to come out of deep, dark tunnel in 2020

The crippled non-banking financial companies are hoping for better days in the New Year as they expect liquidity condition to improve on the back of various measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank. Asset quality pressures,...

Sensex tumbles by 304 points on last day of 2019, Reliance falls by 1.83 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday as lacklustre trading amid mixed global cues pushed investors towards profit booking on the last trading day of calendar year 2019. The BSE SP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.7 per cent lo...

Possible dementia vaccine in the offing dementia

Scientists have successfully tested a preventive vaccine for dementia in animals, paving the way for clinical trials of the experimental treatment. The study, published in the journal Alzheimers Research Therapy, aims to develop effective ...

Delhi: Poster war between BJP, AAP begin unauthorised colonies issue

A poster war between Aam Aadmi Party AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the issue of unauthorised colonies in Delhi has commenced ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital slated to be held next year. With the BJP claimin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019