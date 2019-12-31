Left Menu
SF Express Opens the Second Direct Air Freight Route, Expanding their Indian Market Base and Strengthening its International Logistics Network

 SF Express, China's leading logistics service provider, has expanded the scope of its international business by opening a second direct air freight route to India. Headed by SF Airlines, the cargo airline of SF Express, the new Shenzhen-New Delhi route follows the first Shenzhen-Chennai route. Together, the two routes enable SF Express to expand its Indian market base, enhancing their air freight networks on an international level.

Undertaken by SF Airlines' largest all-cargo aircraft, the B747-400, the new route will see two flights per week with a flight mileage of 4,200km, providing a weekly capacity of 400 tons in total.

"With its population of 1.4 billion, India is an enormous market with a rapidly growing GDP and a thriving e-commerce market," said Sam Sun, the head of SF Express India. "As the capital of India, New Delhi is an important location for Chinese companies to invest, develop and expand their business in the country. To leverage these advantages, SF Express has launched an all-new direct air freight route to New Delhi to fully penetrate the Indian market and provide comprehensive cross-border logistics coverage."

Launching in May of this year, SF Express India primarily provides Economy Express (International) and Cargo Freight services between India and China. SF provides medium to high-end express cross-border services for B2B and individual customers, carrying shipments promptly thanks to direct flights, seamless customs clearance, and diversified value-added services. Customers in India can also enjoy reliable and convenient door-to-door luggage pickup and delivery service to China.

The latest Shenzhen-New Delhi direct route is a crucial milestone as SF Express continues to enhance its South Asian air freight network. In 2019, SF Express added eight international routes, all operated by SF Airlines' all-cargo aircraft. As such, its global coverage has expanded from Southeast Asia to Central Asia and Europe, forming its global cargo aviation network.

About SF Express

SF was established in Shunde, Guangdong in 1993. Since its establishment, SF is committed to continuously improving its service quality and infrastructure, vigorously developing and introducing new IT technologies and equipment to achieve automatic operations and has built up a diversified express service business unit organization and service networks covers China and all over the world, to support information collection, market development, logistics and distribution system.

For further information, please head to SF Express' Facebook page and LinkedIn page.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191231/2680688-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191231/2680688-1-b
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191231/2680688-1-c

