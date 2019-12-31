Left Menu
Trai issues draft recommendations on network testing norms for wireline services

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 31-12-2019 17:16 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:16 IST
Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday issued draft recommendations on 'network testing before commercial launch of wireline services' as it mooted a 90-day limit on the test phase involving trial subscribers in such cases. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has sought stakeholders' views on the draft recommendations that are modelled on the lines similar to norms that it had previously prescribed in the case of mobile services.

"Most of the issues raised during the consultation process for the norms for network testing before commercial launch for mobile services, are equally applicable for wireline access services. "However, as per the reference received from the Department of Telecom (DoT), this consultation paper on draft recommendations is issued to solicit the views of the stakeholders for specifying the norms of network testing before commercial launch of services for wireline access services," Trai said.

According to the draft recommendations, a telecom service provider should be allowed to enrol test subscribers in the trial phase to carry out the network testing before commercial launch of its services. "The authority recommends that there should be no restriction on the time-limit, if the network testing is conducted using wireline telephone test connections given to employees and business partners for test purpose only," it said.

The number of test subscribers that can be enrolled by an operator in a circle should be limited to 5 per cent of its installed network capacity for that area. "The service provider will submit the detailed capacity calculations of the network to DoT and Trai at least 15 days before commencing enrolment of test subscribers," it added.

The draft recommendations also said that there should be a limit of 90 days on the test phase involving test subscribers. "However, if the TSP fails to conclude network testing due to valid reasons, it may make a representation to the licensor, seeking additional time for network testing giving detailed justification, which may be decided by the licensor on a case-to-case basis. The requisite norms to be followed for extension of timeline for network testing may be formulated by the licensor," Trai said.

The duration for network testing provided to the operator should not exceed 180 days, according to the draft. Trai has said that written comments on its latest consultation paper should be submitted by January 30, 2020, and counter-comments by February 13, 2020.

