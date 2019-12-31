Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India will keep on running till it is privatised: Aviation minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:19 IST
Air India will keep on running till it is privatised: Aviation minister

Weeks after the Air India chief stated that the airline's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri clarified on Tuesday that the national carrier, which is incurring a loss of Rs 20-26 crore daily, will keep on running till it is privatised. "Air India is running. Air India will keep on running. But Air India has to be privatised because it is incurring a daily loss of Rs 20-26 crore. This is taxpayer's money that can be more profitably spent," he told reporters here.

While disinvestment-bound Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore, its current total debt is around Rs 80,000 crore. "We made an attempt two years ago. That attempt proved to be less than successful. We have learnt from that experience. It is our endeavour now that we will be issuing an expression of interest in the coming few weeks. Hopefully, sooner than later," Puri said.

"We want an Indian entity, for strategic reasons, to be acquiring the company," the minister added. In 2018, the government had proposed to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players.

However, the offer failed to attract any bidder when the deadline for initial bids closed on May 31, 2018. Therefore, the Centre re-started the disinvestment process this year. In a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier this month, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said, "It also needs appreciation that the overall financial situation is grossly untenable and the airline may not be able to sustain physical operations in the absence of immediate government intervention and support that we have been repeatedly requesting for in the recent past."

Talking to reporters, the minister said on Tuesday that the government is not a "slave or victim of certain deadlines" when it comes to national carrier's privatisation. "We are doing it seriously. We had a meeting yesterday for several hours. We will have a meeting of AISAM (Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism) in the coming weeks. Then, we will take the process forward," he added.

As the airline, over a period of time has accumulated a debt that "could be described as unsustainable", the minister said, the Centre has to "now do privatisation" and there are "no two views on it". The Centre plans to divest its entire stake in Air India this time so as to make it attractive for private entities.

"On its own, it (Air India) can make a profit also. But if you have to pay interest on Rs 80,000 crore outstanding debt, obviously, whatever profit you make, it is not going to go towards the thing (company)," he added. A government that hands out money -- which is taxpayer's money -- to any entity wants to be clear in its mind as to what the ultimate utilisation of the money is going to be, he said.

"If you were to make out a case that you have to go on pouring money and the business entity will go on incurring losses...obviously the government would be reluctant to do that," he added. "Therefore, the statement that I had made in Parliament - again where I was misquoted - was that for us it is not an option and it has to be privatised. So, that is the correct picture," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Highlights at 2120 hours

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours NATION DEL100 CITIZENSHIP-LDALL STATESKerala Assembly passes resolution to scrap CAA Centre mulls online process for citizenship in new law ThiruvananthapuramNew Delhi The Kerala Assembly on Tuesd...

Pro-Iran protesters attack US embassy over deadly Iraq strikes

Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions attacked the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting Death to America in anger over weekend airstrikes that killed two dozen fighters. It was the first time in years prot...

Woman from Chennai sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad

Woman from Chennai sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTI A 36-year-old woman from Chennai allegedly attempted suicide here on Tuesday as she was reportedly distressed over some issue involving her live-in partner, poli...

IRSO to launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020

India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, asserting that the mission cost will be less than Chandrayaan-2. Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office, said it is wrong to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019