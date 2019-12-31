Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A Knopf, dies at 77

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:46 IST
Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A Knopf, dies at 77

New York, Dec 31 (AP) Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A Knopf who guided one of the book world's most esteemed imprints to new heights through a blend of prize-winning literature by Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy among others and blockbusters such as "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," has died at age 77. Mehta, the husband of author Gita Mehta, died Monday at his home in Manhattan. According to Knopf, the cause was complications from pneumonia.

"Mehta's contributions to the world of letters and publishing are without precedent," a statement from the publisher read Tuesday. "His exacting standards – in editorial, production, design, marketing, and publicity – were a beacon to the book industry and beyond."

A successor will be named at some point in the new year. The bearded, chain-smoking Mehta spoke carefully and chose wisely, helping Knopf thrive even as the industry faced the jarring changes of corporate consolidation, the demise of thousands of independent stores and the rise of e-books.

An accomplished publisher and editor since his mid-20s, he succeeded the revered Robert Gottlieb in 1987 as just the third Knopf editor-in-chief in its 72-year history and over the following decades fashioned his own record of critical and commercial success. He continued to publish celebrated authors signed on by Gottlieb, including Morrison and Robert Caro, while adding newer talent such as Tommy Orange, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Karen Russell. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Highlights at 2120 hours

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours NATION DEL100 CITIZENSHIP-LDALL STATESKerala Assembly passes resolution to scrap CAA Centre mulls online process for citizenship in new law ThiruvananthapuramNew Delhi The Kerala Assembly on Tuesd...

Pro-Iran protesters attack US embassy over deadly Iraq strikes

Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions attacked the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting Death to America in anger over weekend airstrikes that killed two dozen fighters. It was the first time in years prot...

Woman from Chennai sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad

Woman from Chennai sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTI A 36-year-old woman from Chennai allegedly attempted suicide here on Tuesday as she was reportedly distressed over some issue involving her live-in partner, poli...

IRSO to launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020

India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, asserting that the mission cost will be less than Chandrayaan-2. Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office, said it is wrong to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019