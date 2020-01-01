Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private cos to generate 7 lakh jobs in 2020: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 13:23 IST
Private cos to generate 7 lakh jobs in 2020: Survey
Image Credit: Pxhere

With bullish hiring sentiments, private sector players are likely to create seven lakh jobs and the overall increase in salaries is projected to be around 8 percent in the New Year, according to a survey. MyHiringClub.com & Sarkari-Naukri.info Employment Trend Survey (MSETS) 2020 indicated that most employers are optimistic about their hiring plans.

"Around 7 lakh new jobs are expected to be created in new calendar year 2020. Major contributors will be start-ups which are expected to create more jobs in every sector," MyHiringClub.com & Sarkari-Naukri.info CEO Rajesh Kumar said. The survey covered 4,278 companies across 12 industry sectors in 42 major cities.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi & NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmadabad and Pune were among the top places in terms of places generating a total of 5,14,900 jobs and rest number of jobs opportunities will be in Tier-II and Tier–III cities in 2020. "Tier II and Tier III cities are able to create more jobs compared to metros due to companies moving their setup gradually from metros to these cities to keep cost control. In 2020, technology or technical skills are more in demand compared to other skills," he noted.

Going by the survey, around 5.9 lakh jobs against expected 6.2 lakh jobs were generated in 2019. In 2020, retail and e-commerce sector will lead the table and is expected to generate 1,12,000 jobs followed by IT & ITeS (1,05,500), FMCG (87,500), Manufacturing (68,900), BFSI (59,700) and Healthcare (98,300), the survey said.

South zone is expected to retain its number one position in 2020 as it is expected to create 2,15,400 jobs, followed by North (1,95,700), West (1,65,700) and East (1,25,800), it noted. As per the survey, salaries and bonuses in the country are projected to see a single-digit hike, while the overall anticipated overall salary increment for 2020 is 8 percent.

"Increments have been conservative at 8 percent and bonuses have been 10 percent, attributable to the prevailing market sentiment. The increment and bonus percentages have increased by 1 percent points across levels compared to last year, with most impact at top management level," Kumar said. Shine.com CEO Zairus Master said reskilling will be a priority for existing employees in 2020.

He noted that to address this skills shortage, recruiters are shifting their focus to hiring professionals with the ability to adapt to changing roles in flexible organizational structures. Further, he said the coming year will also witness a renewed focus on data literacy. "Organisations will be on the lookout for professionals who can read and analyze volumes of data to facilitate deeper insights and informed decisions about the organization's workforce," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ONGC gets cracking at Panna-Mukta field; cost-saving measures reap dividends

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC has begun an exercise to shed excess cost at the Mumbai offshore oil and gas fields of Panna-Mukta whose control it regained after two and half decades and has already saved Rs 1 crore in the shippi...

French hardline union calls for more strikes to counter Macron's pension reform

French hardline union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France this month after president Emmanuel Macron pledged to push through an overhaul of the pension system following weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. Macron said...

Maha: Farmers seek insurance cover for betel leaf cultivation

Distressed betel leaf farmers in Maharashtra have demanded crop insurance cover, claiming its cultivation has almost stopped due to significant financial risk. An official in the agriculture department on Wednesday admitted there was a decl...

'Rise of Skywalker' scribe defends film over giving less space to Kelly Marie Tran's character

Writer Chris Terrio, who wrote Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker with director JJ Abrams, has defended the film that has been facing criticism for sidelining actor Kelly Marie Trans character Rose Tico. The movie, which opened worldwide on De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020