Solar-powered ferry service launched at Manimutharu dam

Solar-powered ferry service has been launched for the benefit of tourists visiting the Manimutharu dam in the district, officials said. The operation of the solar-powered boat would prevent water pollutionand also protect aquaticanimals, they said after the launch of the service on Wednesday.

The boat would be used to ferry tourists around the Manimutharu waterfalls, the officials said. The boat has been purchased at a cost of Rs 58 lakh, the officials said adding 24 passengers can travel in it at a time..

