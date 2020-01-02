SAIL shares zoom over 9 pc post Dec sales data

Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday jumped over 9 per cent after the company recorded a 47 per cent rise in sales during December. The scrip climbed 9.32 per cent to Rs 46.90 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 9.44 per cent to Rs 46.95. "The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019. With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 per cent over corresponding period last year (CPLY)," SAIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Incidentally, SAIL posted a jump of 36 per cent year-on-year in sales during November and the company is consistently maintaining the growth momentum in sales, it said. SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that despite the challenging steel market conditions, SAIL has exhibited resilient performance consistently and will continue to do so in future also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

