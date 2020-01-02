Left Menu
Cable TV operators shares fall; Sun TV drops 6 pc after TRAI's new tariff framework

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-01-2020 12:12 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 12:12 IST
Shares of broadcasting and cable TV operators fell up to 6 per cent on Thursday after TRAI made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services under which cable TV users will be able to access more channels at lower subscription price. Sun TV Network dropped 6.37 per cent, Den Networks dipped 3.90 per cent, Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 2.99 per cent and Dish TV India was down 0.85 per cent on the BSE.

However, later Dish TV recovered its early losses and was trading with marginal gains. In a bid to protect consumer interests, TRAI on Wednesday made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services.

Significantly, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) capped the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels at Rs 160. The new rules are part of the changes the regulator has made to its 2017 tariff order for broadcasting and cable TV services. They will be effective from March 1.

