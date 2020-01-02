JSPL shares climb over 4 pc on strong Q3 steel production

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday rose by over 4 per cent after the company reported its highest ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel and related products in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The scrip rallied 4.17 per cent to Rs 173.25 on the.

At the NSE, it climbed 4.11 per cent to Rs 173.25. JSPL on Thursday said its domestic production of crude steel and related products for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 stood at 1.61 million tonnes (MT), up 22 per cent from the year ago period.

The company's crude steel output had stood at 1.32 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, JSPL said in a statement. According to JSPL, this is the "highest ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel and related products... as a result of strong and consistence performance across all locations, especially in Angul operations,".

