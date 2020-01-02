Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto total sales down 3 percent in December

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 13:41 IST
Bajaj Auto total sales down 3 percent in December
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 3 percent decline in total sales at 3,36,055 units in December 2019. The firm had sold a total of 3,46,199 units in December 2018, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 15 percent at 1,53,163 units as compared to 1,80,351 units in the year-ago month, it added. Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were 1,24,125 units last month as against 1,57,252 units in December 2018, down 21 percent, it added.

Exports were, however, up 13 percent at 1,60,677 units as compared to 1,41,603 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said. Total commercial vehicle sales were at 51,253 units as against 47,344 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 8 percent.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales were at 29,038 units last month as against 23,099 units in the corresponding month last year, a growth of 26 percent, it added. Commercial vehicle exports were down 8 percent at 22,215 units as compared to 24,245 units in December 2018, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn 'had second French passport' says source

Tokyo, Jan 2 AFP Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon to avoid a Japanese trial, had a second French passport, a source said Thursday, as authorities raided his Tokyo residence as part of a probe into the embarrassing securi...

Taiwan's top military chief killed in chopper crash

Taipei, Jan 2 AFP Taiwans top military chief was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday, the defence ministry said, just days before the island goes to polls to elect a new president. The chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was amon...

India organises training programme for Afghan civil registration authority officials

As part of capacity-building efforts in Afghanistan, India has organized a training program for Afghan civil registration officials who also visited the UIDAI premises to study the Aadhaar initiative. The program for the Afghanistan Central...

Maha village grieves soldier killed in J-K encounter

A pall of gloom descended on Mundhe village in Maharashtras Satara district, following the death of Indian Army soldier Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmirs Nowshera sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020