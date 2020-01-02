Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar rejigs regional team into 3 strategic business units

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:25 IST
Toyota Kirloskar rejigs regional team into 3 strategic business units
Image Credit: Flickr / by Neubie

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced the realignment of its regional offices into three new strategic business units (SBUs) with an eye on strengthening the agility of the regional management team. Under the new structure, Atul Sood will become associate vice-president (north & east SBU); R Venkatakrishnan, vice-president (south SBU and institutional sales); and B Padmanabha, vice-president (west SBU), the company said in a statement.

The three zonal SBUs will be further supported by group SBUs and state SBUs. With this, the company aims to further strengthen the objectivity and agility of the regional management team, it added. Commenting on the new regional structure, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Senior Vice-President (Sales & Customer Service) Naveen Soni said three new SBUs will not only focus on the company's return on investment and key performance indicator-based competitiveness but also focus on the sustainable growth of the company.

"Moreover, these SBUs will ensure that our regional teams headed by the three vice-presidents help us come closer to the markets and our customers and partners alike," he added. This structure will not only enrich and empower the sales team but will also provide the company with the resources to execute its goals, Soni said.

The reorganization of regional team follows TKM's senior leadership organizational changes for 2020, which was announced on December 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up groceries. As per Page Six, the pair were photographed together outside a grocery shop at a Los Angeles Ralphs on New Year...

UC Browser launches new version for increased mobile data saving

New Delhi India, Jan 2 ANINewsVoir UC Browser, worlds number one third-party mobile browser and a content platform, owned by UCWeb - a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has recently launched a new version that a...

Sterlite Technologies bags Rs 1,800 Cr project from Telangana

STL Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a data networks innovator, has bagged a Rs 1,800 crore project from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd. T-Fiber to create a high speed rural broadband network. Supporting the vision to establish a Digital T...

Delhi's winter power demand touched all-time high on new year's day: Discom

The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on new years day, a discom spokesperson said. According to State Load Dispatch Centre SLDC, Delhi, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020