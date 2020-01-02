Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Technologies bags Rs 1,800 Cr project from Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:30 IST
Sterlite Technologies bags Rs 1,800 Cr project from Telangana

STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd), a data networks innovator, has bagged a Rs 1,800 crore project from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd. (T-Fiber) to create a high speed rural broadband network. Supporting the vision to establish a 'Digital Telangana', T-Fiber and STL will work together for enabling affordable and high-speed broadband connectivity to 6 million rural citizens in the state, an STL release said.

The State Government is taking big leaps to build and leverage the broadband infrastructure under BharatNet, which aims to provide broadband connectivity to all 250,000 gram panchayats in the country. As a state-led program, Telangana has initiated T-Fiber to provide broadband connectivity up to the household level across the state by rolling-out optical fiber and network infrastructure.

STL was awarded a work order for about Rs 1,100 crore for Phase 1 of the project. The total project value is worth about Rs 1,800 crore for which STL has received the letter of intent, it said.

This turnkey project entails designing and building an end-to-end rural broadband network across 11 districts, 3,000 gram panchayats of Telangana and managing the network for an additional seven years. The project has a significant O&M (Operations and Maintenance) revenue stream, close to 30 per cent of the overall Project value, it said.

The scope includes rolling out end-to-end network connectivity by deploying 64,000 kms of OFC (Optical Fibre Cable) Network, as well as deploying IP MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), a routing technique and GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network), a point to multi point access to create seamless network connectivity. K S Rao, CEO, Network Software and Services, STL,said the uniqueness of the T-Fiber project is that it would connect every household across the rural part of the state through optical fiber and provide them high speed internet connectivity.

"Internet connectivity will enable economic growth and social well-being of rural citizens, thereby making this project a shining example for rural development. STL is proud to be associated with T-Fiber, Rao said.

Sujai Karampuri, Managing Director, T-Fiber & Director, ITE&C Department, said "This initiative will work as a digital revolution that will bridge the digital gap between urban and rural India. With the T-Fiber project, we aim to provide an infrastructure for affordable and high-speed broadband connectivity and digital services across the state," the MD said PTI GDK APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GCC secretary general Zayani to become Bahrain's foreign minister - BNA

Bahrain appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif al-Zayani as the kingdoms next foreign minister, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Zayani replaces Khalid b...

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.A senior DMRC official said, There was a delay in services bet...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on ...

4-year-old girl abducted, raped by relative

4-year-old girl abducted, raped by relative Karimnagar Telangana, Jan 2 PTI A four-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnapped and raped by her close relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district, police said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020