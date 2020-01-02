Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Energy signs pact with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to restructure debt

JSW Energy on Thursday entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) to restructure the principal outstanding amount of Rs 751.77 crore owed by JPVL.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:04 IST
JSW Energy signs pact with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to restructure debt
JSW Energy is a part of the JSW Group headed by Sajjan Jindal.. Image Credit: ANI

JSW Energy on Thursday entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) to restructure the principal outstanding amount of Rs 751.77 crore owed by JPVL. Under key terms of the agreement, an amount of Rs 351.77 crore will be converted into equity shares of JPVL at a par value of Rs 10 each, according to an official statement.

Of the balance outstanding principal amount of Rs 400 crore, Rs 280 crore will be written off and Rs 120 crore will continue as debt to be paid by JPVL to JSW Energy. This will be paid quarterly on priority basis out of the available cash flows after JPVL has paid 10 per cent of the restructured sustainable debt to its secured lenders.

The company had already made a provision for Rs 574.19 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, for this. Besides, JPVL and JSW Energy have agreed to waive their respective rights to receive any payments from each other and unconditionally release each other from all liabilities in relation to the securities purchase agreement signed on November 16, 2014, for transfer of Karcham and Baspa hydro assets from JPVL to the company.

This will result in the reversal of an amount of Rs 177.48 crore of liabilities payable to JPVL in the company's books. JSW Energy generates 4,541 MW of power per year of which 3,140 MW is thermal, 1,391 MW is hydropower and 10 MW is solar.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GCC secretary general Zayani to become Bahrain's foreign minister - BNA

Bahrain appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif al-Zayani as the kingdoms next foreign minister, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Zayani replaces Khalid b...

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.A senior DMRC official said, There was a delay in services bet...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on ...

4-year-old girl abducted, raped by relative

4-year-old girl abducted, raped by relative Karimnagar Telangana, Jan 2 PTI A four-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnapped and raped by her close relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district, police said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020