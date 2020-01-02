Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI, Union Bank to sell NPAs of Rs 2,836 cr this month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:19 IST
SBI, Union Bank to sell NPAs of Rs 2,836 cr this month
Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India is looking to sell their non-performing loans totaling Rs 2,836 crore to banks, asset reconstruction companies, and other financial institutions. While SBI has put on sale Rs 1,554.87 crore of three assets, state-run Union Bank of India has invited bids to sell 11 NPAs worth Rs 1,280.87 crore, according to separate public notices by the two lenders.

All these NPAs will be sold through e-auctions during January.

In a notice issued on Thursday, SBI said it will sell two NPAs- Rohit Ferro Tech with an outstanding amount of Rs 1,313.67 crore and Impex Ferro Tech with dues of Rs 200.67 crore, on January 17. The bank said Rohit Ferro Tech will be sold on cash cum securities receipts with a 50:50 ratio and Impex Ferro Tech only on 100 percent cash.Both the companies are promoted by Kolkata-based SKP

The group which is into manufacturing, trading, import, and export of ferroalloys. The group also has a presence in steel, power

cement sectors. In a notice on its website on December 12, SBI had sought bids to sell another Kolkata-based engineering firm Avani Projects and Infrastructure, having an outstanding loan of Rs 40.53 crore.

The bad asset will be sold on a 100 percent cash basis through an e-auction to be held on January 10. Public sector lender Union Bank has invited all-cash bids for 11 NPAs.

The bank is selling GVK Power Goindwal Saheb (Rs 443.84 crore), Chennai Elevated Tollway (Rs 192.24 crore), Rajamundry Godavari Bridge (Rs 153.03 crore), Sona Alloys (Rs 135.58 crore), Supreme Manorvada Bhiwandi Tollways (Rs 113.95 crore) and NSSL Ltd (Rs 61.63 crore). The other five smaller NPAs include Shri Raghunath Rai Memorial (Rs 51.91 crore), Vikas WSP (Rs 46.45), Kamachi Industries (Rs 28.37 crore), Karur KCP Packaging (Rs 26.55 crore) and Pacific Hospitals (Rs 5.87 crore).

All the 11 assets were declared NPA between December 2012 and November 2017, Union Bank said. The auction will be conducted on January 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Garbage collection vehicles to be used for spreading awareness among voters: Delhi CEO

Garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will play messages appealing people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi polls, officials said on Thursday. These vehicles, including auto-tippers that collect hou...

BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY

In a bid to hard sell the Modi governments housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri JJ clusters across the city. The BJP and ruling AAP are involved ...

GCC secretary general Zayani to become Bahrain's foreign minister - BNA

Bahrain appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif al-Zayani as the kingdoms next foreign minister, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Zayani replaces Khalid b...

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.A senior DMRC official said, There was a delay in services bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020