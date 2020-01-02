Track fracture delays suburban train services on Harbour line

Suburban train services on Mumbai's Harbour line were briefly disrupted on Thursday evening due to a track fracture at Belapur station, said railway officials. According to the Central Railway (CR), the services on were affected for about 10 minutes.

"The train services resumed with restricted speed from the location," a CR spokesperson said. The services on the line are likely to run behind the schedule for some period, as there is a possibility of bunching of the train due to speed restriction at the spot, he said.

According to railway officers, track fractures occur more often during the winter season, mainly due to sudden fluctuation in the temperature, besides other reasons. Harbour line provides suburban rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai from south Mumbai and Western suburbs. Around 14 lakh commuters travel on the Harbour line daily..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

