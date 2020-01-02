HP: 5-day winter carnival begins in Manali

The five-day winter carnival began at Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday.

An attraction for Indian as well as foreign tourists, the carnival is organized from January 2 to 6 every year.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off the winter carnival parade from circuit house in Manali after offering prayers at the famous Hidimba Mata Temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

