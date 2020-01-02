Left Menu
Shalimar Paints appoints Ashok Gupta as MD

  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-01-2020 22:03 IST
  Created: 02-01-2020 22:03 IST
Shalimar Paints appoints Ashok Gupta as MD

Paint manufacturer Shalimar Paints on Thursday announced appointment of Ashok Gupta as its Managing Director. In his new role, Gupta will oversee operations of the brand, expand market outreach and bolster internal operations to further advance the brand's vision, the company said in a statement.

Besides, he will also continue to serve as the Vice Chairman at APL Apollo Tubes, where he was, until recently, working as the Managing Director, it added. Gupta, who has experiecence of over three decades, has worked with several brands which includes SAIL, Jindal Industries and Surya Roshni.

