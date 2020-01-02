Left Menu
UTS ticket revenue jumps 260pc for SE Railway in Apr-Nov '19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:28 IST
Revenue from the UTS mobile app has registered a 260 per cent jump for South Eastern Railway during the April-December period in the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday. "SE Railway earnings from UTS mobile have been more than Rs 5.50 crore during April to November as against Rs 1.52 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal -- registering a growth of about 260 per cent," he said.

During the period under review, 40,46,864 passengers in the four divisions of SE Railway purchased tickets using the UTS app compared to 13,09,629 passengers in the corresponding period a year ago, the official said. The four divisions are Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi.

UTS allows cashless, paperless and queue-free booking of unreserved tickets through smart phones..

