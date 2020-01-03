Left Menu
Turkish trade deficit narrows to $31.13 bln in 2019 - trade ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  Updated: 03-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey's annual trade deficit almost halved in 2019, decreasing 43.54% to $31.13 billion according to the special trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Friday.

Imports fell 9.12% to $212.7 billion in 2019, while exports rose by 2.18% to $171.58 billion according to the special trade system, the ministry's data showed.

The data was released during Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan's annual evaluation speech and showed that imports rose 14.77% to $19.02 billion in December, while exports also rose 6.39% to $14.7 billion according to the special trade system.

