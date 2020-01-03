Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 920 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:11 IST
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 920 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 920 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis. The issue which opened on Thursday and closed the same day, saw a total of 11 allottees through private placement of bonds, the bank said in a BSE filing.

A total of 9,200 bonds, aggregating to Rs 920 crore, were issued. The lender has issued and allotted unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up redeemable Basel III compliant tier II bonds on private placement basis, it added.

To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes. These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013. The banks are expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Govt signs MoU with Mahindra Ecole Centrale in AI field

Government of Telangana and Mahindra Ecole Centrale MEC College of Engineering, Hyderabad, signed an MoU in the area of Artificial intelligence AI on the 2nd of January 2020.As per the MoU, Mahindra Ecole Centrale will provide skill develop...

Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Irans supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm after its commander was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad airport.Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem...

UPDATE 2-After Tesla's record year in Norway, rivals gear up for 2020

New electric car sales in Norway rose by a third last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. company will face a more competitive market in 2020 as rivals prepare to launch new electric models. Fully elect...

UPDATE 1-Britain urges de-escalation after U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020