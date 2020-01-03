Kerala records over Rs 68 cr in liquor sales on New Year's eve

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), which retails Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) has recorded a 8.27 per cent rise in its sales made in New Year's eve at over Rs 68 crore. According to KSBC Managing Director Sparjan Kumar, liquor worth Rs 68.57 crore was sold on December 31, 2019 as against Rs 63.33 crore made on the New Year's eve of 2018.

"There is an increase of Rs 5.24 crore," he told PTI. He said their outlet located at Power House Road here topped the sales at Rs 88.01 lakh on New Year's eve as against Rs 64.37 lakh recorded last year.

The second highest sale was registered at the Palarivattom outlet in Ernakulam at Rs 71.04 lakh relatively lower than the sale of Rs 73.52 lakh made last year. The combined IMFL sales through its outlets and warehouses on the New Year's eve was Rs 89.12 crore.

There was an increase of Rs 12.15 crore in the sale of liquor (through outlets and warehouses) on the new year's eve, compared to Rs 76.97 crore made last year, a press release issued by KSBC said. Total sales recorded from December 22 to December 31, 2019, was Rs 522.93 crore as against Rs 512.54 crore clocked same period last year.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation has 306 outlets across the state.PTI RRT VIJ ROH ROH.

