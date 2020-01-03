Weatherseal Launches New Production Facility in Bangalore

Committed to protect the environment, Weatherseal saves almost 80,000 trees until now

BANGALORE, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When across the globe deforestation is significantly affecting the environmental balance, Weatherseal uPVC Doors and Windows have saved cutting down of approximately 80,000 trees till now, thus proving to be a boon to the environment. Windows and doors made of uPVC (a non-hazardous plastic) are environment-friendly products as there is no wood in it and can be recycled. To meet the ever growing housing solution demand from across the country, Weatherseal has recently inaugurated its new automated production line in Bangalore. This facility with the help of CNC machines, has per day production capability of 360 windows and can give faster delivery. Present at the occasion were Chief Guest Mr. Kishore Reddy, MD, Mana Projects & Nikhil Agarwal, MD, SNN Builders.

Installed 20,00,000 sq ft windows till now, Mr Harish Munireddy, Founder & CEO, Weatherseal sites the trusted and valuable association the brand enjoys with the top builders, architects and other channel partners, a reason for Weatherseal's 100% growth annually. He further avers "Being the largest uPVC windows company in South India, the windows we make helps to save energy while reducing electrical bills and provide high resistance to noise, dust and pollution. Keeping the growth momentum going, we are working on a comprehensive business strategy for the next three years to add more business lines that are complimentary and would make us a pan-India company".

With showroom and office in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Davangere, Shivmoga, Hubli, Kochin, Kannur, Nizamabad and Warrangal, the company is the largest BIFOLD door manufacturer in Bangalore.

The current Indian window and door (all material) market is around INR 14,000-15,000 crore out of which 8-10 percent market share is uPVC window and door. As per Ken Research, this sector is expected to grow by 30 percent in next 15 years. The major drivers of this growth would be large high-rise apartments in expanding metro cities.

About Weatherseal

Weatherseal, South India's largest uPVC Door & Windows manufacturer & the largest BIFOLD door manufacturer in Bangalore has offices & Showrooms in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and has plans to go on franchise model to achieve a country wide presence. Weatherseal uses European engineering and German automated machinery for precision windows associated with the trusted top partners (Deceuninck, Siegenia, Wurth, Saint-Gobain) and top most builders - Prestige, Brigade Group, SNN & Shriram Builders.

The entire range of products can be viewed on : https://weatherseal.com

