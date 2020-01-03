Left Menu
BSE equity derivatives volume scales past Rs 3,000 cr

  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:13 IST
The Sensex futures and options scaled a new record with its turnover crossing the Rs 3,000-crore mark on Friday, the premier bourse said.

The equity derivatives have been gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation by the nation's oldest exchange, which launched a liquidity enhancement scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme was applicable last November.

The BSE was established in 1875 making it the oldest in Asia now the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 micro-seconds.

