Technical glitch disrupts service on Delhi Metro's Grey Line

Services on the Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor were on Friday delayed for over an hour due to a technical glitch, officials said. The 4.2-km Grey Line connects Dwarka to the urban village of Najafgarh.

"There was a delay in services on the Grey Line due to a technical issue in a train. But, services were normal on all other lines," a senior DMRC official said. The Delhi Metro also tweeted to alert the passengers.

Nearly 80 minutes later, the DMRC informed passengers that normal services had been resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

