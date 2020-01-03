Left Menu
Dixon Technologies to manufacture LED TVs for Samsung

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:55 IST
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday said it has inked a pact with Samsung India Electronics for manufacturing LED TVs for the latter. The company, however, didn't disclose details about production and other aspects of the partnership.

"Dixon shall be manufacturing LED TV for Samsung from its manufacturing facility located at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables segment, lighting and mobile phones markets in India. Its diversified product portfolio includes CCTV and DVRs as well.

"Considering the faith they have bestowed on Dixon by collaborating in washing machines, mobile phones and now LED TVs, we are hopeful that our partnership grows sturdier with time," Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani said. The company also provides services such as repair and refurbishment of set top boxes, mobile phones and LED TV panels.

Samsung had shifted its entire TV manufacturing to Vietnam from Chennai last year. According to sources, the environment is now conducive for manufacturing LED TVs in India after the government's move to roll back custom duty imposed on display panels to zero. Presently, Samsung imports its portfolio of TVs from Vietnam to India under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

However, Samsung declined to comment on the matter.

