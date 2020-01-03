Inmobi Technology Services FY19 losses widen to Rs 54.21 cr, revenue up 20 pc

Inmobi Technology Services, part of the InMobi Group, saw its losses widen to Rs 54.21 crore in financial year 2018-19 from Rs 35.51 crore in the year-ago period. Its total revenue for 2018-19 stood at Rs 386.31 crore, a 19.8 per cent rise from Rs 322.28 crore in 2017-18, as per documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company's revenue from operations increased 20.8 per cent to Rs 384.21 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 317.81 crore in the previous fiscal, it added. When contacted, InMobi said it has multiple subsidiaries globally and financials of individual subsidiary does not reflect the financials at group level.

"Our focus has been to grow our top line at a group level while being operationally profitable. Individual subsidiary financials do not accurately reflect the financials of InMobi at a group level," it said in an emailed statement. "At a group level, InMobi has recorded double-digit growth in the past many years. We have been operationally profitable over the past three years," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.