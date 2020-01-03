Argentina December tax revenue up 54% to $8.2 bln

Argentina collected 492 billion pesos ($8.2 billion) in tax revenue in December, up 53.9% versus the same month a year earlier, the government's AFIP tax authority said on Friday.

Full-year 2019 tax receipts climbed 48.5% to just over 5 trillion pesos. The government expects 2019 inflation to come in at around 55%. ($1 = 59.8150 Argentine pesos)

