Auto-maker Ather plans to ramp up operations

Auto-maker Ather, which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government to build a new factory, on Saturday said it was moving to the next phase of its growth to scale up its operations across the country. As part of its expansion plan, the auto-maker plans to take Ather Space, its flagship experience centre format, across key cities like Coimbatore.

The company would design the retail space and experience for its dealer partners with focus on its holistic experience-led model. The experience centres would allow prospective consumers to test-ride and get hands-on with Athers intelligent and connected product portfolio.

The company currently operates Ather Space in Bengaluru and Chennai and looking for a dealer-partner to set up experience centres across the cities. The firm's flagship intelligent scooter Ather 450 has been setting new standards in the electric vehicles market and has ardent enthusiast across the country waiting to order, the company chief business officer Ravneet Phokela said in a press release.

The company would continue to enlarge its public charging network - Ather Grid - in all metros in the coming months and each city would receive fast-charging points prior to the delivery of the vehicles, he said. "Intelligent electric vehicles are a new category for which the traditional retail model doesnt really work. We have spent the last couple of years pioneering a new model in Chennai and Bengaluru, which is focused on experience," he said.

"We are now looking for dealers and partners in Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu to expand across the country in a short period of time," he said. "It is an opportunity for us and the partners to prepare for the next phase of the automobile revolution and invest in skill development and employment for a new breed of retail professionals," Phokela said..

