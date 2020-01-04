Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greenbay
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 22:27 IST
Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport

Green Bay, Jan 4 (AP) A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday morning at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Airport officials said Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 am.

No injuries were reported, nor was there any damage to the plane. Airport Director Marty Piette told WBAY-TV that airport officials were looking into whether freezing drizzle was the cause.

Freezing drizzle was blamed for several crashes in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday morning. The 107 passengers were bused back to the airport for rebooking on other flights. (AP) RUP

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds flee fearing Boko Haram after Chad army leaves Nigeria

Maiduguri, Jan 4 AFP Chad has ended a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria and withdrawn its 1,200-strong force across their common border, an army spokesman told AFP on Saturday. Its our troops who went to aid Ni...

Two missiles hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone: security sources.

Two missiles hit Iraqi capitals Green Zone security sources. ...

UPDATE 10-Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike

With shouts of Death to America, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wi...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wilbraham, 40, earns Rochdale draw with Newcastle

Forty-year-old striker Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn third-tier Rochdale a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Newcastle dominated the opening period at Spotland with Migue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020