Left Menu
Development News Edition

Claims worth Rs 4,800 cr admitted from fixed deposit holders of debt-laden DHFL

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 15:19 IST
Claims worth Rs 4,800 cr admitted from fixed deposit holders of debt-laden DHFL
Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank-appointed administrator of beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) has admitted close to Rs 4,800 crore of claims submitted by fixed deposit holders of the company, a source said. Nearly 55,000 public depositor holders, including retail and UP Power Corporation Employees, have demanded payments aggregating to Rs 5,200 crore from the troubled mortgage players as of December 17.

"The claims from fixed depositors that have been admitted, so far, are Rs 4,800 crore," a source said. With this, the total amount of claim received by the company's administrator, R Subramaniakumar, who is also the resolution professional, from financial creditors, operational creditors, employees, fixed deposit holders, and other creditors has touched approximately Rs 93,105 crore.

Against that, around Rs 85,800 crore of claims have been admitted, so far, said a banker. Following an NCLT order dated December 3, Subramaniakumar, through a public notice, had asked all the creditors including fixed depositors to submit their claims by December 17.

While financial creditors have demanded a payment of Rs 86,892.30 crore of their debt, financial creditors claimed an amount of Rs 60.76 crore, as per the latest available data. Last week, the committee of creditors met for the first time after the stressed financier was admitted for insolvency proceedings on December 2.

Subramaniakumar informed the creditors about the status of the claims made so far during the meeting. Among the financial creditors, the country's largest lender, State Bank of India, including SBI Singapore, submitted the highest claim of Rs 10,082.90 crore. However, the claim which has been admitted from SBI and SBI Singapore is Rs 7,131.31 crore and Rs 2,951.59 crore is under verification. An overseas subsidiary of SBI- SBI (Mauritius) Ltd has also claimed payment of Rs 97.58 crore from the mortgage lender.

Other lenders include Bank of India (Rs 4,125.52 crore); Canara Bank (Rs 2,681.81 crore); Union Bank of India (Rs 2,378.05 crore); Bank of Baroda (Rs 2,074.92 crore) and National Housing Bank (Rs 2,433.79 crore), among others. Bondholders through the debenture trustee – Catalyst Trusteeship - have submitted claims worth Rs 45,550.07 crore.

The housing finance company's employees and workmen have submitted a claim of Rs 2.01crore. Apart from financial and operational creditors, the company also received claims of Rs 950.53 crore from HM Tower Private Limited, Man Realty, Merino Shelters, and Neelkamal Realtors Tower.

DHFL, the third-largest pure-play mortgage player, is the first NBFC/HFC to face the corporate insolvency resolution process. The RBI, on November 20, superseded the board of DHFL and appointed Subramaniakumar as its administrator after it found out governance and liquidity issues at the company.

The decision on DHFL came after the government on November 15 notified Section 227 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), empowering the RBI to refer stressed financial service providers with an asset size of at least Rs 500 crore to insolvency courts. The central bank has also appointed a three-member committee- consisting of IDFC First Bank non-executive chairman, Rajiv Lall; ICICI Prudential Life Insurance managing director and CEO N S Kanan and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) N S Venkatesh, to advise the company's administrator in the resolution process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfires threaten unique critters on Australian 'Galapagos'

It has been described as Australias Galapagos Islands and has long been a refuge for some of the countrys most endangered creatures. But devastating wildfires over recent days have undone decades of careful conservation work on Kangaroo Isl...

Int'l symposium on marine ecosystems to be held in Kochi from

Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine biotechnologists from across the globe will take part in the third international symposium on marine ecosystemschallenges and opportunities to be held here from Janua...

1 of 2 escapees from troubled Mississippi prison in custody

Jackson US, Jan 5 AP One of two prisoners believed to have escaped from one of several Mississippi prisons recently rocked by violence is back in custody, authorities said early Sunday. The Mississippi Department of Corrections tweeted just...

Claims worth Rs 4,800 cr admitted from fixed deposit holders of debt-laden DHFL

The Reserve Bank-appointed administrator of beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Limited DHFL has admitted close to Rs 4,800 crore of claims submitted by fixed deposit holders of the company, a source said. Nearly 55,000 public depositor holde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020