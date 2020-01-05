Left Menu
Marble domes of Bibi Ka Maqbara to get new glow

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 17:19 IST
The marble domes of the `Bibi Ka Maqbara', the famous 17th century Mughal-era monument here, are set to get a new shine. The domes and other marble parts of the mausoleum would undergo "scientific conservation", an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official told PTI.

The work is estimated to cost Rs 45 lakh. The structure, known as `Taj of the Deccan' because of its striking resemblance to the Taj Mahal, was commissioned by Emperor Aurangzeb in 1660 in the memory of his wife Dilras Banu Begum.

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist Shrikant Mishra told PTI that its domes and minarets, which are built in marble, as well as the marble screens inside would undergo scientific conservation. The work, which will go on for six months, will involve cleaning and chemical treatment to give it a new glow, he said.

The Mughal-era paintings on the inside of the entrance of the mausoleum too will undergo cleaning, the officer said. PTI AW KRK KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

