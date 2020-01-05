Left Menu
Himachal registers 17.3 pc increase in gross revenue collection: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday said the state registered a 17.3 per cent increase in gross revenue collections till December 2019.

Total revenue collected up to December 2019 was Rs 3,653.68 crore, whereas it was Rs 3,115.17 crore up to December 2018, he said in a press statement here today.

The chief minister said that increase in revenue collection was due to effective implementation of policies of the state government besides sincere and hard efforts of officials of the excise and taxation department.

