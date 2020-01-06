Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiwis faced with mountain of debt after Christmas: Finder survey

A Finder survey of 2,117 New Zealanders revealed that 44% of the population planned on using some form of a credit to fund their Christmas shopping.

Kiwis faced with mountain of debt after Christmas: Finder survey
Angus Kidman, Finder’s global editor-in-chief, said that the gift-buying frenzy at Christmas would have left many Kiwis with lighter pockets. Image Credit: IANS

Kiwis are now faced with a mountain of debt after Christmas according to financial comparison site Finder, which has recently launched in New Zealand.

A Finder survey of 2,117 New Zealanders revealed that 44% of the population planned on using some form of a credit to fund their Christmas shopping.

The research found that the average Kiwi spent $319 on gifts, up the national spend to $1.17 billion. Approximately $533 million of this was paid for on credit.

Angus Kidman, Finder's global editor-in-chief, said that the gift-buying frenzy at Christmas would have left many Kiwis with lighter pockets.

"The pressure to overspend has left many nursing a New Year 'financial hangover'.

"January is when credit card and other bills begin to land, leaving many regretting what they've spent on Christmas," he said.

Almost a third (32%) of Kiwis used a credit card to pay for Christmas, while 8% turned to buy now pay later options such as Afterpay and Laybuy.

Around 4% were planning on taking out a loan to tide them over, and a cash-strapped 3% needed to borrow money from friends and family.

Just over half (53%) of the population relied on their savings to fund their Christmas expenses.

Kidman said that the cost of Christmas will roll over well into the new year.

"It's always advisable to pay off your credit card balance as soon as possible. That way it's not sitting there building up interest.

"If you have a large balance and you think you'll need some time to pay it off, consider a 0% balance transfer card. But make sure to pay off all your debt during the interest-free period so you don't get stung with higher charges down the track," he said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

New chief of China's HK liaison office hopes city returns to "right path"

The new head of Chinas liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the territory, said on Monday China was the strongest backer of the Asian financial hub, which he hoped would return to the right path. Luo Huini...

Cricket-Australia declare second innings, New Zealand chase 416

Australia declared their second inning closed on 217 for two an hour after lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test on Monday, presenting New Zealand with an unlikely victory target of 416.New Zealand had five runs added to their...

Soccer-Man Utd's Maguire an injury doubt for League Cup semi - Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could miss Tuesdays League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City after picking up an injury in the FA Cup at the weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Maguire, who was signed by ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns move by Venezuela's ruling party to seize Congress

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced on Sunday a move by Venezuelas ruling Socialist party to install a new head of Congress after armed troops blocked opposition legislators, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020