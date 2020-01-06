Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defying gravity? What could bring U.S. stocks down to earth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 11:31 IST
Defying gravity? What could bring U.S. stocks down to earth
Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. stock market's relentless drive higher has caused some nail-biting on Wall Street that the rally is about to end. Geopolitical risks – such as the latest escalation of U.S. tensions with Iran - are just one on a list of worries for 2020.

Stocks ended 2019 with their best year since 2013, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising nearly 29%. That's put the S&P index at just under the 3,260 level that a Reuters poll forecast the index would achieve at the end of 2020. Some investors are now increasingly nervous that the year-end "melt-up" in shares will turn into a scary melt-down.

Here are some of the risks preoccupying Wall Street as 2020 gets under way: PROMISED PROFIT REBOUND FLAILS

The stock market's stunning 2019 gains came despite a lackluster year for corporate profit growth, but performance may suffer if earnings lag in 2020. The fourth-quarter reporting season starts in the coming days and results are expected to be anemic, with S&P 500 earnings seen down 0.3%, according to Refinitiv data.

But analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to rise 9.7% in 2020. There are some skeptics, notes Chuck Carlson, chief executive at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana, who said bears are "still having some negative thinking that corporate profits aren't going to be all that great (in 2020) because the economy is probably going to be a little softer." Indeed, data on Friday showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in December by the most in more than a decade.

U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS SOUR An initial U.S.-China trade agreement provided a year-end boost for stocks, but any hitch in the Phase 1 deal between the world's two largest economies could rattle markets.

"The rivalry between the U.S. and China hasn't gone away," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a recent note. "Investors will be alert for any sign that tensions are re-emerging, or either side is dissatisfied with the implementation of the Phase 1 agreement," Haefele said.

LESS FED SUPPORT Some point to the Federal Reserve as a trigger.

"When the Fed injects money, funds generally flow to the best-returning market," said analysts at Bianco Research in a recent note. "The big question is, what happens when the Fed ends T-bill purchases and repo support," said Bianco. In October, the Fed announced that it would start buying about $60 billion per month in Treasury bills to ensure "ample reserves" in the banking system, a program that would continue at least until the second quarter. The Fed would also continue to support the short-term lending markets by offering daily operations in the market for repurchase agreements, or repo.

"Be wary of a correction in the first half as Fed balance sheet increases wane," said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities, in a note. VOLATILE U.S. POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

Markets will increasingly focus on the U.S. presidential race as Democratic primaries begin next month and the general election in November draws closer. Several prominent investors have warned of steep stock declines should a progressive candidate secure the Democratic nomination and defeat President Donald Trump. Of particular concern is if Democrats sweep the presidency and both houses of Congress, paving the way for major policy overhauls.

Investors currently see little market risk from the impeachment of Trump. That could change if U.S. senators in Trump's own Republican party begin defecting against him in significant numbers in the Senate trial. OVERLY OPTIMISTIC INVESTORS

As the market soared in 2019, so did investor bullishness about equities despite rising valuations, a potential sign to be wary. According to the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey, bullish sentiment rose in Dec. 19 reading to its highest level since October 2018, just before the market endured a year-end swoon. Such bullishness has since pared back to around historical averages.

"Some of the sentiment readings have turned pretty aggressively," said Horizon's Carlson. "While we may not be there yet, that would be something to watch as we go into the early part of 2020, is 'are we getting a little too excited or too ebullient on this market.'" GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS AND AN OIL SHOCK

Stocks were hit on Friday and investors moved into safe-haven assets after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Iran's most prominent military commander. "Geopolitics has come back to the table and this is something that could have major cross-asset implications," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Management in London.

Oil prices spiked Friday and a surge in the commodity remains a concern. Aside from the situation in Iran, Barry Bannister, Stifel's head of institutional equity strategy, said Saudi Arabia may look to boost oil prices as it seeks to list ARAMCO on a larger exchange. December saw WTI rise more than 10% and Brent advance nearly 6%. With the dollar index falling 3% in the fourth quarter, continued weakness could result in a further climb in crude prices, and stagflation may result if the dollar continues to weaken while crude prices continue to accelerate.

Beyond flaring Middle East tensions, Haefele of UBS notes that risks regarding Britain's exit from the European Union have "abated, though not quite disappeared, and while his "base case is that a hard Brexit is avoided, this will likely remain a concern for investors in coming months."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

An emotional Tom Hanks accepts Cecille B DeMille award at Golden Globes

Veteran actor Tom Hanks choked up as he accepted the Cecille B DeMille award at the Golden Globes 2020 and dismissed his tears as being part of a cold. I swear to God, Im not nearly this emotional at home, said the versatile actor in his ac...

Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine

Thailand opened its first full-time clinic specialising in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday, as part of a move by the government towards developing a medicinal cannabis industry.This is a pilot clinic, because w...

Celtics G Walker to miss 3rd straight game with illness

The Boston Celtics declared point guard Kemba Walker out for the teams game Monday night at the Washington Wizards because of illness, the team announced Sunday. The three-time All-Star Walker will be forced to miss his third consecutive ga...

China says U.S. military interventionism aggravates Middle East tension

China criticised the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its military interventionism over the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020