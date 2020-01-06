Left Menu
Mahagun India leading the pace in NCR realty; set to deliver over 3500 flats in 2020

Mahagun India, a Delhi-based leading real estate player with projects in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida West, has announced to deliver over 3500 units in the year 2020.

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI/NewsVoir):
Mahagun India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mahagun India, a Delhi-based leading real estate player with projects in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida West, has announced to deliver over 3500 units in the year 2020. Mahagun Group which was established 25 years ago is a major realty player in northern India. The group has delivered numerous projects in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida West.

The group also has a major interest in retail with its already operational shopping mall in Vaishali (Ghaziabad) and a bigger shopping mall which is under construction in Greater Noida West. The group has also established schools under the brand name of 'Manthan'; one of the schools is operating in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and another in Greater Noida West (Uttar Pradesh).

The company was recently awarded with Times of India's business awards for authentic design for its project Mahagun Mezzaria. The realty player was also adjudged as real estate player of the year (North India) by Bangalore based research firm, IBE. Mahagun group has already delivered residential housing societies by the name 'Mahagun Villa' and 'Mahagun Mansion' in Vaishali and Indirapuram in Ghaziabad projects like Mahagun Manor, Mahagun Maple, and uber-luxurious project, Mahagun Moderne along and Phase-I of Mahagun Mezzaria, in Noida.

With its commitment to cater to various customer segments, the group also has delivered project, Mahagun MyWoods in Greater Noida West and Mahagun Majestic which is in Crossing Republik (Ghaziabad). The group plans to deliver over 3500 residential units spread across six projects, during the year 2020.

"At Mahagun we continually strive to provide value to the customer, by delivery of a quality product in a timely manner and the utmost trust and faith exhibited by its customers in the Mahagun brand, continued to be a major source of strength and inspiration for the group, which has helped us to reach where we are, and for which we are highly thankful to them," said Dhiraj Jain, Director, Mahagun India. "Despite constraints imposed by forces beyond our control, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that we meet the expectations of our esteemed customers on all fronts," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

