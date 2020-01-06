Left Menu
Development News Edition

Room air conditioners to now have default temperature of 24 degree Celsius: BEE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:07 IST
Room air conditioners to now have default temperature of 24 degree Celsius: BEE

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Monday said all room air conditioners should have a default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. This means that when the room air conditioner is switched on, it will start at 24 degree Celsius.

The central government in consultation with BEE had notified new energy performance standards for room air conditioners (RACs) on October 30, 2019, according to a statement by the power ministry. According to the notification, all brands and types of star-labelled RACs, which are rated from one star to five stars based on their energy efficiencies and manufactured, commercially purchased or sold in India, shall ensure default setting of temperature in the room air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius, with effect from January 1, 2020.

The new norms provide that the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) as per the new standards will range from 3.30 to 5 for split and 2.70 to 3.50 for window air conditioners. However, these performance standards, except default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, will be applicable from January 1, 2021, onwards.

The BEE launched a voluntary star-labelling programme for fixed-speed RACs in 2006 and this programme became mandatory on January 12, 2009. Thereafter, in 2015, a voluntary star-labelling programme for inverter RACs was also started, which was further made mandatory with effect from January 1, 2018.

The BEE star-labelling programme for RACs now covers both fixed and inverter RAC up to a cooling capacity of 10,465 watts (2.97 tonne of refrigeration). Continual enhancement in performance levels has resulted in substantial energy-efficiency improvement of about 43 per cent in the minimum energy performance standards for split units, which are the most-popular RACs sold in the market.

The ISEER is the energy performance index used for RACs and its assessment is based on the bin hours defined in ISO 16358. The star-labelling programme for RACs has led to saving of an estimated 4.6 billion units of energy in 2017-18 and a cumulative energy saving of 46 billion units translating to a reduction of 38 million tonnes of carbon emission.

The BEE is a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It develops policies and strategies with the objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Kids with less fear, desire for social connection may later become antisocial: Study

Young children who showed less fear and desire for social connection, and engaged rarely in copycat behavior are more likely to exhibit antisocial traits later in life, according to a study that may lead to new psychological interventions f...

5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday morning, the strongest quake yet to hit the US. territory that has been shaking for the past week. The quake struck just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth o...

Univs cannot become "political dens", says HRD minister; warns

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday asserted educational institutions cannot be allowed to become political adda, and vowed strong action against the perpetrators of Sunday night violence at JNU. Pokhriyal, who was here to attend...

Educational institutions cannot be allowed to become political adda says HRD Minister

Educational institutions cannot be allowed to becomepolitical adda, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal following attack....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020