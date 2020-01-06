Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling soars, helped by business surveys and weaker dollar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling soars, helped by business surveys and weaker dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rebounded on Monday as investors who had sold the currency for safe havens after the United States assassinated an Iranian general returned to the pound. Analysts said an upward revision to a business survey probably helped the pound, while the focus for investors now shifts to a parliamentary debate on Brexit legislation on Tuesday.

"We've got some better than expected PMIs, but some of it (the move higher in sterling) has been sentiment-driven," said Morten Lund, an analyst at Nordea. "It's a bit surprising, but I think some of it is positioning." The Purchasing Managers Index survey for Britain's services for December came in with a final reading of 50, better than the 49.1 reading forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Optimism among companies has improved markedly since the election, although the economy continues to stagnate, the PMI survey showed. Investors have remained cautious about the pound since Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won the Dec. 12 general election. They worry about more political uncertainty as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and the two sides begin negotiations over their future trading relationship.

RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam Cole noted that "the provisional PMIs for January (out Jan 24) will be more interesting as they will shed some light on the potential for a rebound in activity early in 2020 as political uncertainty cleared following the election." The UK parliament returns on Tuesday and will debate the Brexit bill, which includes a clause ruling out any extension of the transition period for trade talks beyond December 2020.

The pound rose 0.7% to as high as $1.3163 on Monday but remains below last week's $1.32. Sterling fell on Friday after the U.S. assassinated the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, panicking investors and boosting demand for safe-haven currencies, including the dollar.

The pound was also higher against the euro on Monday, rising 0.4% to 85.065 pence. The British currency still remains some way off its more than three-year high of 82.78 pence per euro reached last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...

Rupee slips 13 paise to 71.93 against US dollar on higher crude prices

The rupee plunged 13 paise to settle at 71.93 against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices as escalating US-Iran tensions fanned fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Forex traders said growi...

We called police for two hours but did not get any help: JNUSU vice president Saket Moon.

We called police for two hours but did not get any help JNUSU vice president Saket Moon....

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

State-owned REC Ltd on Monday said its Director Finance Ajeet Kumar Agarwal will continue to hold the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director till his superannuation in March 2020. REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a leading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020