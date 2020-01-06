Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,000 individuals register with independent directors' databank

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:28 IST
Over 1,000 individuals register with independent directors' databank

More than 1,000 individuals have so far registered with the independent directors' database portal established under the Companies Act, according to an official. The databank is expected to become a comprehensive repository of both existing independent directors as well as individuals eligible and willing to be appointed as independent directors.

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, is maintaining the databank portal. The official told PTI that over 1,000 individuals have registered with the databank portal since it was launched in December 2019.

After registration, the individuals, except for certain categories, have to pass a basic online proficiency self-assessment test. The test would be available from March 2020 and has to be taken within 12 months.

The databank portal, launched on December 1, is integrated with the MCA 21 portal -- which is used to submit requisite filings under the companies law to the Corporate Affairs Ministry. There is an annual fee of Rs 5,000 for registration with the databank portal.

The official also said there are plans to introduce five-year and lifetime fee for individuals. Independent directors have a substantial role in ensuring good governance practices at corporates.

In recent times, many individuals have come under the regulatory lens in connection with irregularities at companies where they were serving as independent directors. The databank portal has various e-learning capsules and videos for individual users. Besides, a number of value-added services are expected to be rolled out through the portal for capacity building of independent directors.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, there are provisions that a company can choose an independent director from a databank of persons who are eligible and willing to act as independent directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...

Rupee slips 13 paise to 71.93 against US dollar on higher crude prices

The rupee plunged 13 paise to settle at 71.93 against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices as escalating US-Iran tensions fanned fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Forex traders said growi...

We called police for two hours but did not get any help: JNUSU vice president Saket Moon.

We called police for two hours but did not get any help JNUSU vice president Saket Moon....

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

State-owned REC Ltd on Monday said its Director Finance Ajeet Kumar Agarwal will continue to hold the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director till his superannuation in March 2020. REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a leading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020