Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Guv's address picks holes in Centre's GST fund allocation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:58 IST
TN Guv's address picks holes in Centre's GST fund allocation

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday picked holes in the 14th Finance Commission's devolution formula to say that it resulted in a net loss of Rs 4,073 crore to Tamil Nadu and urged the Centre to release that sum. In his address to the Assembly, Purohit said there has been a diminution in the overall flow of Central funds to Tamil Nadu, adding that the State faced a very severe adverse impact due to the horizontal distribution formula of the 14th Finance Commission.

The State eagerly awaited the 15th Finance Commission recommendations and the government "is hopeful of a fair and equitable distribution of resources, which rewards efficiency and performance," he said. This year, Tamil Nadu has so far received Rs 7,096 crore as GST compensation and Central grants of Rs 17,957.31 crore.

However, a few outstanding issues in the release of dues to Tamil Nadu were being followed up closely, he said. Citing the GST, he said in 2017-18, the first year of its implementation, instead of distributing 50 per cent of the unallocated IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) in proportion to SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) collection in various States, the Centre "incorrectly" handled it.

"The Government of India incorrectly appropriated the entire unallocated portion of IGST to the tune of Rs 88,344.22 crore to the Consolidated Fund of India and distributed 42 per cent of this to States as per the 14th Finance Commission's devolution formula," he said. Such a handling "resulted in a net loss of Rs 4,073 crore to Tamil Nadu and we are insisting on the immediate release of this amount due to our State." The issue has been referred to the Group of Ministers by the GST Council and "we seek an early favourable decision." The government repeatedly raised such issues with the Centre in multiple fora and at the highest level, he said, adding, "I once again urge the government of India to settle the dues of Tamil Nadu at the earliest." Purohit also urged the Centre to accord early approval for its participation in the Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail project on the 50:50 equity sharing model adopted for Phase-I.

Stating that the sugar industry crisis was affecting cane farmers, he wanted financial restructuring of the sugar mills. "I request the Union government to announce a special financial package to assist the revival of the sugar sector in Tamil Nadu." Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a tourism development package for Mamallapuram and a Rs 563.30 crore proposal has been sent to the Centre for approval he said and urged speedy sanction.

In connection with the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he wanted the Centre to upgrade the Gandhigram Rural Institute near Madurai as a Centre of Eminence for Rural development and Gandhian philosophy. The Tamil Nadu government has decided to provide a one- time grant of Rs two crore to Tiruchengode based Gandhi Ashram founded by Rajaji in 1925, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Industry leaders condemn JNU violence, seek swift arrest of perpetrators

Top industrialists Anand Mahindra, Harsh Mariwala and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Sunday night, saying such acts cannot be tolerated and the perpetrators must be hunted down swif...

5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday morning, the strongest quake yet to hit the US. territory that has been shaking for the past week. The quake struck just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth o...

Japan looking at U-19 WC as a learning experience

Debutants Japan doesnt have any high expectations from the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup and is only looking at the event as a learning experience said Japan Crickets Head of Operations Alan Curr. Later this month, Dhugal Bedingfields side wi...

Soccer-Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Tilkowski dies at 84

Former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against winners England, has died at the age of 84, his family told German media on Monday. That final featured one of the most controversial goals in foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020