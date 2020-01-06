Saundh opens its first retail studio space in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Combining the legacy of India's rich textile heritage with contemporary silhouettes, Divya and Sabby Saluja recently launched Saundh - an earthy Indian, homegrown apparel label for women - in Delhi. The brand opened its first store in the capital in South Extension part 2 market. The opening was attended by the who's who of the city and women from different industries.

Celebrated Sufi singer Sonam Kalra created a magical ambience with her soulful music, while contemporary textile artist Isha Pimpalkhare wowed attendees with a special art installation. Those who attended the launch included Ridhima Kapoor, Neelam Pratap Rudy, Renu Hussain, Reshma Punj, Bahaar Dhawan Rastogi, Kim Adlakha, Chandni Singh, Sharnamli Mehra Adhar, Dr Gita Prakash, Sunayna Chibba, Vesna Jacob and many others.

With its refined aesthetics and multiple collections, Saundh is poised to change the way fashion is being perceived in present times. The label's uniqueness and versatility are demonstrated in every fashion piece it puts out, as it effectively turns designs into emotions. The designs at Saundh are a metaphorical reminder of the subtleties of nature that evoke a sense of rawness and authenticity. Whether you are a young college-going girl or a house maker, an entrepreneur or a woman in her late 50's, there is something for everyone at Saundh.

The brand resonates with every woman who is successful in her own right and comfortable in her own skin; rooted in their values and traditions but not firm or stagnant - evolving and ever-expanding. The USP of Saundh lies in offering high-quality apparel at an affordable price bracket, which ranges between Rs 3,500 to Rs 15,000. The brand manages to breathe in the beauty of tradition in every piece yet capture the sensibilities of a global woman in a very subtle manner.

Saundh offers the quality and finesse of designer-wear clothing that range from kurtis, gowns, kaftans, lehengas, tops and Indo-fusion sets. "Saundh, as a brand, stems from our love for textiles and our vision to create a global label, inspired by India. With Saundh, we are trying to create a separate niche where the gap between designer clothing aesthetics and affordability minimizes," said Sarabjeet Saluja, CEO, Sahiba Ltd and Saundh.

"We launched the first store in Mumbai last month, Delhi is our second opening and we have received an overwhelming response from patrons and customers. We are confident that with our garment manufacturing legacy, well-curated collections and incredible price range, we will soon become a leading Indian apparel brand," added Saluja. The in-house team of skilled designers and research team at Saundh have carefully designed and curated multiple collections catering to different occasions. The Delhi store will have nine collections in the beginning while new looks will be added every three weeks.

The legacy of Saundh is intertwined with Sahiba Ltd, the 35-year-old legacy. Having a tremendously strong foothold in the clothing industry, Sahiba has entered the space of designer fashion retail under the label 'Saundh'. With a new approach to fashion, the seeds of Saundh bring with it lingering scents of freshness, colours and textures of the latest fashion trends. Collection Note

The Parv collection offers a very resort wear look and feel, delivering the freestyle trend designed in deep jewel tones with silhouettes, which are more relaxed. The fluidity of this trend can be seen in patterned and multicoloured applications in prints and beadings. Designed in crepe, the collection boasts of fancy silhouettes like kaftan, handkerchief, zuarffs and dhotis. The Nishat Baug collection takes inspiration from natural beauty & blooming flowers of the famed garden of Kashmir combined with the Mughal Architecture and done in colour palette of charcoal, blue and beige.

The patrons can also browse through Ikat collection inspired by bold ikat prints played with brilliant colours like red, yellow, ivory, green and combined with cross-stitch embroidery of birds, horses, elephants. The Uns collection, perfect for a brunch or day event, is a young fresh collection inspired by the English garden. The colours are beautiful pinks, aqua blue, fancy browns, subtle new greens, and whites with embellishment to complete the look.

For the festive wear, Rani Darbar collection has been created that is inspired by the royal heritage of India. The queen kind elegance and grace is beautifully shown with royal colours, structured silhouette and breathtaking, intricate handwork. Inspired with centuries-old dressing style, a perfect blend of royalty merging with ethnic fashion. Another classic collection, Alaric, derives its inspiration from the byzantine era and is apt for occasion wear. The element of richness that transitions the collection into occasion wears. Aged yellow gold, which is an essential tone, is used as a highlight through dabka work.

The opulence of collection is maintained by clubbing solidity of tones like ivory, black, crimson and blue with a bold floral printed dupatta. Qalb collection extensively emphasizes on the rich Indian cultural heritage of textiles. Fabrics like sheer linen are enhanced using age-old khadi print from Rajasthan. The silhouettes derive their roots from the Mughal era. Collectively, the picture drawn is essentially of a rich classic Indian ethnic wear.

Gulaab Jal collection rediscovers the feminine spirit and personality of the wearer with a line inspired by the beauty of roses. The collection has exciting hues like yellow, orange, tussar and reds. Rihla is a carefree liberated collection that captures the journey of a soul traveller. The Bohemian style captured in this is more about craft and contrast theme, which observes tradition through a modern lens.

Textiles with rich and vibrant colours and prints are juxtaposed with fancy trims; folk style accessories and highly crafted construction make for this nomadic collection.

