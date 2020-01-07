Left Menu
Kamakura Suite Helps Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Achieve Fully-Integrated Risk Management

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Malaysia's renowned Shariah-compliant financial institution, has implemented another Kamakura Corporation suite of solutions.

The integrated asset liabilities management system suite is part of Bank Islam's journey towards digitalisation.

Encik Adi Asri Baharom, the bank's Head of Treasury, said, "The selection of an asset and liabilities management system ensures that our regulatory submissions are accurate and consistent. During the implementation, the consultants demonstrated superior subject-matter expertise and made sure the bank was well-equipped and trained in using the system to best effect."

Chee Hian Tan, Kamakura's Vice President and Director of Professional Services for Asia-Pacific, said, "Kamakura's powerful simulation capabilities allow users to create scenarios in a sandbox environment, where they can easily assess impacts on various risk metrics. Kamakura's integrated solution has allowed the bank to run new business growth target simulation to determine future NII and liquidity impacts, as well as generating forward-looking FTP positions. The bank also uses the LCR result to factor in HQLA cost in their fund-transfer pricing process. Such integrated usage of risk metrics is only possible with a fully integrated solution like Kamakura's."

Wilson Yap, Kamakura's Asia-Pacific Senior Vice President and Head of Professional Services, said, "Bank Islam now has an integrated risk framework with a single database and platform that generates liquidity, interest rate risk metrics, and FTP results at the transactional level.

"Each simulation model or transfer pricing methodology is backed by reconciliation templates that not only help users validate the model but ensure that the bank meets all audit compliance rules. The fact that Bank Islam selected Kamakura after a comprehensive vendor evaluation proves that modular and integrated solutions offer distinct advantages over disparate systems."

Dr. Clement Ooi, Kamakura's President, Asia-Pacific Operations, for Kamakura, said, "We are happy that Bank Islam is now able to manage its risk by running simulation in multiple scenarios. The bank has been able to incorporate the metrics into both its short-term and long-term planning strategies. Kamakura's unique offerings of a complete ERM solution are essential for the bank to actively manage cashflow positions and accurately assess the margins of internal business units. Kamakura's solution is user-friendly and flexible in its configuration. The user interface was designed to allow users to configure simulations intuitively on a day-to-day basis."

Kamakura Corporation offers a full suite of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions, including:

  • IAS39 / IFRS9
  • Basel II/III
  • Market risk
  • CVA/DVA
  • FRTB/SIMM
  • Credit risk
  • ALM
  • FTP
  • Liquidity risk
  • Capital management and planning
  • Credit estimation
  • Margin management
  • Financial accounting

Risk metrics to support all of these functions are available in one integrated, holistic computation engine, which the bank will use as the foundation of its integrated risk framework.

About Kamakura Corporation Founded in 1990, Honolulu-based Kamakura Corporation is a leading provider of risk management information, processing, and software. Kamakura was recognized as a category leader in the Chartis Report, Technology Solutions for Credit Risk 2.0 2018. Kamakura was named to the World Finance 100 by the editor and readers of World Finance magazine in 2017, 2016 and 2012. In 2010, Kamakura was the only vendor to win two Credit Magazine innovation awards. Kamakura Risk Manager, first sold commercially in 1993 and now in version 10.0.4, is the first enterprise risk management system for users focused on credit risk, asset and liability management, market risk, stress testing, liquidity risk, counterparty credit risk, and capital allocation from a single software solution. The KRIS public firm default service was launched in 2002. The KRIS sovereign default service, the world's first, was launched in 2008, and the KRIS non-public firm default service was offered beginning in 2011. Kamakura added its U.S. Bank default probability service in 2014.

Kamakura has served more than 330 clients with assets ranging in size from $1.5 billion to $3.0 trillion. Its risk management products are currently used in 47 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and many other countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

About Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad was established in 1983 as Malaysia's first Islamic bank. To date, the Bank has a network of 147 branches and more than 1200 self-service terminals throughout Malaysia. To meet the diversity of the Malaysian public financial needs, Bank Islam offers more than 70 Shariah-based banking products and services which cater to Muslims and non-Muslims. For more information on Bank Islam products and services, visit www.bankislam.com.my or call Bank Islam Call Centre at +603-26 900 900.

