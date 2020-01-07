Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 08:19 IST
UPDATE 1-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin
Image Credit: Pexels

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on Tuesday.

The report raises further questions about how China will meet a target of spending billions of dollars more on U.S. agricultural goods as the two countries look to reach an initial agreement to calm an extended trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump said in December that China had agreed to double its pre-trade war purchases of U.S. agricultural products over the next two years as part of a Phase 1 trade deal to be signed this month.

Han, a vice agriculture minister and part of the negotiating team, said last month that China would buy more wheat, rice and corn from the United States to meet demands for higher agricultural imports. His comments led to speculation that Beijing could increase the quotas that it issues each year to grain buyers, setting the amount of wheat, corn and rice that can be imported at a tariff rate of 1%.

The amounts for 2020 were issued in September last year and were steady on previous years. Imports outside the quotas are rare because of tariffs of 65%. Han was quoted by Caixin on Tuesday as saying the quota is offered to global markets and "we won't adjust it for one country."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in December Beijing had committed to buy an additional $32 billion of American agricultural products over two years, or roughly $16 billion a year more than the 2017 baseline of $24 billion. He said Beijing would aim for another $5 billion in farm purchases each year on top of that. China's annual quotas are 9.64 million tonnes for wheat, 7.2 million tonnes for corn and 5.32 million tonnes for rice.

It has not bought large volumes of U.S. wheat, corn and rice in recent years. Soybeans made up more than half of China's agriculture purchases from the United States in 2017, at about $12.2 billion. The agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

No decision on withdrawal of US troops from Iraq yet, says Defence Secretary Esper

The US has not taken any decision to withdraw American troops from Iraq, Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, shortly after the US military in a letter to Iraqi officials said that the US forces would be relocating to prepare for onward m...

UPDATE 2-Australia readies as renewed bushfire threat looms, economic costs soar

Australian firefighters used cool weather on Tuesday to try to strengthen containment lines around almost 200 wildfires burning in the countrys southeast, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with insurance and bank executives ...

Ties between India, US have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi tells Trump on phone

Ties between India and the United States have grown from strength to strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump during a telephonic conversation and expressed his desire to continue to work with the US President for enhancing ...

Jokic scores career-high 47 as Nuggets top Hawks

Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 47 points and Will Barton added a season-high 28 to help the visiting Denver Nuggets outlast the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Monday night. Jokic was 16-for-25 from the field, with four of the made baskets 3-po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020