New Diesel Smartwatch Continues To Push The Limits Of Design

  PTI
  • |
  Milan
  • |
  Updated: 07-01-2020 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 10:59 IST
New Diesel Smartwatch Continues To Push The Limits Of Desig

Fadelite Features Dynamic Styling for Men and Women

MILAN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the new year, Diesel announces its newest touchscreen smartwatch, the Diesel On Fadelite. Designed to be worn by both men and women, and powered with Wear OS by Google™ and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 platform, this vibrant and energetic smartwatch features a smaller 43mm case size and bold design details that make it anything but ordinary.

The first noteworthy design detail is the transparent strap. Available in four striking colorways—red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case—the colors seem to "fade," inspiring the name of the watch. Stamped with the Diesel logo, the straps are breathable and extremely comfortable. A translucent hard shell nylon casing enclosure provides durability for the case and module, while maintaining a lightweight feel that's perfect for both the active and proactive wearer. Stylistic elements–like the Diesel lug design and oversized pusher—are inherited from previous versions of Diesel smartwatches, but they've been scaled and simplified for an aesthetic that works for everyone.

Diesel's interactive dials continue to challenge the status quo. The innovative new "Globe" dial features a rotating globe that users can manipulate with just a touch. Using the moving globe, two additional time zones can be shown on the dial. The Fadelite smartwatch will also feature weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and will update based on your current location.

Diesel is also excited to continue its showcase of the artwork of Mad Dog Jones in 2020. Two exclusive dials featuring the artist's high tech, dystopian vision of the world debuted in late 2019, while an exclusive smartwatch collaboration will drop later in the year.

Fadelite joins the Diesel On family, which also includes the Axial smartwatch, which debuted last fall. With a speaker and tethered calling available on the watch, Axial is currently available for purchase in all markets.

Exciting features include:

Auto-Installed Apps: Leveraging the enhanced storage, Diesel is auto-installing apps such as Spotify, the most popular global audio streaming subscription service.

Weather Effects

The weather Tile automatically updates the current and forecasted conditions.

The Google Assistant* Google Fit™*

Google Pay™* GPS Tracking

Heart Rate Tracking Swim Proof

Customizable Watch Faces Smartphone Notifications

Activity Tracking Rapid Charging

Control Your Music

The Diesel Fadelite smartwatch will be shown at CES in the Fossil Group suite at the Cosmopolitan hotel. The watch will retail for $275 and will be available in Diesel stores, online at www.diesel.com and from select retailers worldwide in March 2020.

About Diesel Diesel is an innovative international lifestyle brand, producing a wide-ranging collection of jeans, clothing and accessories. Since its creation in 1978, Diesel has evolved from being a leading pioneer in denim into premium casual wear, becoming a true alternative to the established luxury market. Despite its growth, Diesel's philosophy has remained the same: a brand standing for passion, individuality and self-expression.

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone® and Android™ phones. Google, Android, Wear OS by Google, Google Pay and Google Fit are trademarks of Google LLC. Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 10+. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries.

*Available in select markets.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060182/Diesel_On_Fadelite_smartwatch.jpg

