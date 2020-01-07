Left Menu
IndiaProperty and CommonFloor Selected Vibez Estate for Realty Awards 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:59 IST
BANGALORE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prominent farming company, Vibez Estate was selected as the Best Co-Farming Project in Bangalore, Karnataka. Vibez Estate has received the Realty Awards 2019 on 4th January 2020, which was organized by IndiaProperty and CommonFloor.

Vibez Estate has been selected for this prestigious award for their 11th project in North Bangalore. "Farmers are the greatest asset of this country," said Mr. Ashwin Kumar - who is the founder of Vibez Estate.

Below are the salient features of their new project:

• Vibez Estate has implemented a farmhouse in a huge one acre land at the neighbourhood of Bangalore. The project is located next to the Bangalore International Airport. Hence, the farmhouse of more than 42,000 sq.ft comes just at 34 lacs. Growing fruits and vegetables in own land will generate a good return. This is the key vision of Vibez Estate.

• Vibez Estate assures a minimum of 30% of appreciation on the farm plot in less than 3 years with this new project. The farm land comes with complete Tissue Culture Pomegranate Plantation and Drip Irrigation. Also, the team ensures the land will come with pomegranate plantation in future. Hence, customers can even get good revenue after 2 years. • Vibez Estate has an experienced team of over 12 years in agriculture and farmhouse constructions. Besides, the team announces that they will manage the farmland on behalf of their customers. As they have a sufficient number of in-house labours, the team will assure the entire maintenance of the property. Therefore, customers can earn good revenue from the yield.

• Every farmhouse has constructed magnificently by the expert team with a good quality material. Vibez Estate also announces that the customers can rent their farmhouse as per their wish. Therefore, customers can generate revenue incessantly. • On the whole, the customers will not face any legal issues in future. Because the team has taken the necessary permission from the concerned authorities. As the team works with the best advocates, they will perform actively in verifying the agriculture documents.

• Vibez Estate team uses the latest technology on monitoring the crops during the time of maintenance. The supervisors or caretakers arranged by the team will come at a minimum salary in maintaining the customer's property. Customers are looking at this as a golden opportunity to earn good revenue.

About Vibez Estate

At Vibez, our team of experts help potential clients to identify the right land for plantation to get the most productive yields out of the farm. In addition to this, we also help to alleviate any pain points that our customers face while managing the farms at Chikkaballapur such as security problems, any issues created by neighbours or low yield due to the farm being handed over to the wrong hands for maintenance.

For more information call us at +91-9945686255 or contact us through info@vibezclub.com. To know more about the services refer this link http://pomegranate.vibezestates.in/

