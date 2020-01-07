Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, flights suspended
Istanbul, Jan 7 (AP) A passenger plane skidded off the runway in the Turkish city of Istanbul Tuesday, temporarily shutting down the airport. The Boeing 737-800 from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus, skidded as it landed at Sabiha Gokcen Airport early in the morning. Private DHA news agency reported passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.
Istanbul governor's office said there were no deaths or injuries and all 164 passengers were safely evacuated, according to DHA. Storms and heavy rain have affected the city and transportation since Sunday night.
The official Anadolu news agency said the international airport will be closed until 0820 GMT. The airport is on the Asian side of Turkey's largest city, which spans two continents. (AP) AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Istanbul
- Turkish
- Pegasus
- Sharjah
- United Arab Emirates
- Sabiha Gokcen Airport
- Anadolu
ALSO READ
Assailants set Turkish consulate employee's car on fire in Greece
Turkish diplomat's car torched in Greece amid tensions
Turkish aid group says 120,000 fleeing attacks in Syria's Idlib
UPDATE 1-Turkish team to discuss Syria, Libya conflicts in Russia
UPDATE 1-Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya