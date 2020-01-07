Sakthivel takes over as AEPC India Chairman

Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) on Tuesday said it has appointed A Sakthivel as the new chairman of the organisation. Sakthivel said the industry had been struggling to survive and the exports growth were stagnant.

"We will work to find new and potential markets for India's garment exports," he said in a statement. Sakthivel along with some exporters had founded Tirupur Exporters Association in 1990.

