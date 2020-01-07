Left Menu
Development News Edition

OYO strengthens its leadership table for India and SA business

OYO Hotels and Homes, the world's leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces has today announced the elevation of three key business leaders within the India and South Asia business.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:06 IST
OYO strengthens its leadership table for India and SA business
Abhinav Ankur. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, the world's leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces has today announced the elevation of three key business leaders within the India and South Asia business. The company has elevated Sharad Saxena to Chief Supply Officer - Franchise hotels business, South Asia, Asit Biswal to Chief Supply Officer - Frontier businesses, South Asia, which comprises of OYO's self-operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and co-living and OYO Home and Abhinav Ankur to Head of Strategy for OYO India and South Asia.

These appointments come as a part of the company's efforts to drive sustainable business growth in the region while staying true to its mission of creating quality living spaces. In his new role, Abhinav Ankur will be responsible for ensuring the hospitality chain's sustained growth in the South Asia region by driving cross-functional strategic initiatives. Abhinav joined OYO's Operations function in 2015 and led Central Operations for the India Franchise hotels business.

He later went on to manage the bigger mandate of building operating capabilities - people, processes and technology - for OYO's self-operated hotels business. He will be reporting to Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia. The other two key promotions include Sharad Saxena being elevated to Chief Supply Officer - Franchise business, South Asia, and Asit Biswal elevated to Chief Supply Officer - Frontier Businesses, South Asia.

Both Sharad and Asit will be part of the South Asia leadership team. In their new roles, both of them will be responsible for driving all outcomes related to sustainable growth, customer and asset owner excellence and improved economics. "We are extremely pleased to have Abhinav, Sharad and Asit join the leadership team for India and South Asia at OYO. As a meritocracy driven organisation, we are firm believers in the power of distributed leadership and look forward to seeing the teams thrive under their able guidance," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO India and South Asia.

"I am confident that they will deliver and add value in accelerating OYO's next phase of sustainable growth in South Asia. Big congratulations to all of them," he added. Sharad Saxena has been leading OYO Workspaces as the Business Head. Under his leadership, OYO Workspaces has grown to 18,000 plus seats in 27 plus centres across 11 cities within a short span of nine months.

Sharad will continue to oversee the workspaces business in the interim. Sharad is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad and has worked with organizations such as ITC, McKinsey and Company, Ranbaxy and Max India Limited before joining OYO. Asit Biswal has been one of the earliest members of OYO Life, the company's co-living business.

He started his journey with OYO in 2015 as Head of the Bhubaneswar Hub. He went on to become the Vice President and National Business Head for OYO LIFE, where he steered OYO's co-living business towards becoming the fastest-growing and largest long-term rental housing player in India. Asit is an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and has worked in organizations such as Infosys and Samsung. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Iran drops French-Iranian's spying charge but other charges remain - lawyer

Iran has dropped spying charges against French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah but the authorities are still detaining her on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran has rejected Frances call to the release...

WRAPUP 1-Falling imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

USMCA legislation will pass Senate by end of January - U.S. Senator Grassley

The legislation on the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico will pass the U.S. Senate at the most by the end of January, Senator Chuck Grassley told CNBC on Tuesday. It will pass the Senate sometime within the next ...

Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students

Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with studen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020